John Cena to star in Fast and Furious 9

WWE superstar and actor John Cena will be one of the cast members in the ninth film of the Fast and Furious franchise.

He made the announcement on his Twitter account.

For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. https://t.co/7GFzDsX8sl — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2019

The details of his role in the upcoming film has not been disclosed yet.

Cena is not the first WWE star to star in the Fast and Furious franchise. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has portrayed the role of Luke Hobbs since the fifth installment. Roman Reigns will be starring in the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw.

Fast and Furious 9 will be released on June 22, 2020 in the United States.