John Cena to star in Fast and Furious 9

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

WWE superstar and actor John Cena will be one of the cast members in the ninth film of the Fast and Furious franchise.

He made the announcement on his Twitter account.

The details of his role in the upcoming film has not been disclosed yet.

Cena is not the first WWE star to star in the Fast and Furious franchise. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has portrayed the role of Luke Hobbs since the fifth installment. Roman Reigns will be starring in the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw.

Fast and Furious 9 will be released on June 22, 2020 in the United States.

 
