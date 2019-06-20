It isn’t easy being Lyari’s Undertaker

Wrestler Badshah Khan wants to compete with professionals







“It made my teachers happy because it was different from the cricket and football others boys liked,” said the WWE enthusiast.Khan was inspired to become a wrestler because of The Undertaker, saying he is a huge fan. But it’s not as easy as it seems.It is becoming tough for Khan to afford a wrestlers’ diet, for example, wrestler Bill Goldberg ate six servings of oatmeal, 20 blueberries with a couple tablespoons of honey on them.Then, after training, had 12 eggs with two yolks, six pieces of bacon, four pieces of gluten-free toast with avocado and a shake.After that he had two gluten-free pizzas with lots of hamburger meat for protein on top and another shake. Khan also has trouble paying expenses for exercise and training.“Academy training is for three hours,” said Khan, “but due to expensive prices, it’s difficult to afford.”He said if it was in his fate, he’d manage to push forward. He has received praise for his performances in Dreamworld’s Last Man Standing and its Royal Rumble matches.