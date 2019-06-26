Wednesday, June 26, 2019  | 22 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Irfan Junejo doesn’t want vlogging to be called an ‘industry’

3 hours ago
 

 

Photo: Facebook/IrfanJunejo

Pakistani YouTuber and vlogger Irfan Junejo believes vlogging should not be called an industry, but instead a bunch of passionate people who love what they do.

“I don’t ever want vlogging to be called an industry, as I’ve seen too many conflicts in the fashion, music and film industries,” Junejo told SAMAA TV on its morning show Naya Din on Wednesday.

Talking about his journey, he said, “It has been smooth and I haven’t faced many hurdles.” He added that there have been small setbacks, which made it a learning experience.

Related: Meet the man behind the ‘disappointed cricket fan’ meme

Junejo said the best thing about YouTube is that it gives everyone their own platform.  He said that he has a good relationship with fellow YouTubers and vloggers, and also takes advice from others.

With more than 700,000 subscribers on YouTube, Junejo produces video content about his travels and food adventures.

Speaking about his traveling experience, he said Turkey is the most beautiful place he has seen. “I always go there when I get the time,” he added.

Junejo said his next projects will focus on food.

Irfan Junejo vlogging youtube
 
