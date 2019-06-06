HOME > Entertainment

In pictures: Pakistani celebrities stun on Eid

2 hours ago

The excitement for Eidul Fitr is getting into full swing in Pakistan on the second day as people around the country are enthusiastically celebrating the grand festival by sharing love, food and most interestingly, their pretty Eid pictures!

Pakistani celebrities are no less. Their impeccable Eid looks will make you go gaga! From simple lawn kurtas to elaborate ghararas, all the divas truly left a sartorial mark with their style statements this Eid.

Photo: Mehreen Syed with daughter

Photo: Mawra Hocane

Photo: Faisal Qureshi with family

Photo: Ahmed Butt with family

Photo: Sania Mirza and Izhaan

Photo: Farhan Saeed and Mawra Hocane

Photo: Noor Khan

Photo: Nida Yasir with family

Photo: Asad, Zara Noor Abbass, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

Photo: Bilal Qureshi with family

Photo: Iqrar ul Hassan

Photo: Hareem Farooq

Photo: Ushna Shah

Photo: Sarwat Gilani with husband

Photo: Saboor Aly

Photo: Zara Noor Abbas

Photo: Syra Shehroz with family

Photo: Imran Ashraf

Photo: Hania Aamir

Photo: Muneeb Butt

Photo: Feroz Khan

