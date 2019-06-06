In pictures: Pakistani celebrities stun on Eid

The excitement for Eidul Fitr is getting into full swing in Pakistan on the second day as people around the country are enthusiastically celebrating the grand festival by sharing love, food and most interestingly, their pretty Eid pictures!

Pakistani celebrities are no less. Their impeccable Eid looks will make you go gaga! From simple lawn kurtas to elaborate ghararas, all the divas truly left a sartorial mark with their style statements this Eid.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.