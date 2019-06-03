HOME > Entertainment

Humaima Malick to spend Eid in Makkah

52 mins ago

Photo: Humaima Malick/ Instagram

Actor Humaima Malick has set out for the holy city of Makkah to perform Umrah and will be spending her Eid there too. 

She took to Twitter and Instagram on Sunday to share the news along with some pictures.

Malick made it to the top after her first film Bol. She has worked opposite Shaan Shahid and also made her way to the other side of the border. The actor will be next seen in Maula Jutt 2 starring alongside Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Gohar Rasheed and many others.

