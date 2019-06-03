Humaima Malick to spend Eid in Makkah

Actor Humaima Malick has set out for the holy city of Makkah to perform Umrah and will be spending her Eid there too.

She took to Twitter and Instagram on Sunday to share the news along with some pictures.

Celebrating eid this year with who ? 💚 pic.twitter.com/xBofa1RxsF — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) June 2, 2019

I got my Eidi before Eid pic.twitter.com/fyFnUIwG4Q — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) June 2, 2019

Related: 10 Pakistani celebrities who performed Umrah this Ramazan

Malick made it to the top after her first film Bol. She has worked opposite Shaan Shahid and also made her way to the other side of the border. The actor will be next seen in Maula Jutt 2 starring alongside Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Gohar Rasheed and many others.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.