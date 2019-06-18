Tuesday, June 18, 2019  | 14 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hamza Abbasi apologises over prevalence of item song culture

1 hour ago

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has taken it upon himself to teach young people all that is ‘wrong’ with the Pakistani film industry.

He is one of the judges on Bol Entertainment’s recently launched reality show, Pakistan Star. In one of the episodes, a sixteen-year-old contestant showcased her dancing talent on Na Maloom Afraad’s song Billi. Her choice of song, however, didn’t go down well with Abbasi.

He said that item songs are nothing but trash and filth. “Even India is trying to get rid of item songs.” Their society has been destroyed because of it. He said that he doesn’t want young girls to dance on songs which objectify women. He apologised to the contestant on behalf of the film industry for not being able to give her something better to look up to.

This isn’t the first time the actor has spoken about the culture of item songs in Pakistani movies.

Related: Sania Mirza and Veena Malik’s Twitter feud turns ugly 

In 2018, Abbasi said in an interview to BBC Asian Network that the prevailing idea that item numbers are important for the success of any movie is wrong.

“Tell me one single item number that has played a huge role in the success of a Pakistani film? None!” Hamza remarked.

 

In 2017, Hamza took to his Facebook to express his disdain towards them.

The Pakistan Star is being judged by Kubra Khan, Javed Sheikh and Hamza Ali Abbasi. The show is heavily inspired from international shows such as ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘India’s Got Talent.’

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Hamza Ali Abbasi item songs
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Aamir Khan's daughter reveals she is in a relationship
Aamir Khan’s daughter reveals she is in a relationship
Iman Ali and husband jet off to Turkey for honeymoon
Iman Ali and husband jet off to Turkey for honeymoon
Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's Twitter feud turns ugly
Sania Mirza and Veena Malik’s Twitter feud turns ugly
Danish Taimoor says he was offered role opposite Kareena Kapoor
Danish Taimoor says he was offered role opposite Kareena Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor fan Mawra meets Rishi Kapoor in New York
Ranbir Kapoor fan Mawra meets Rishi Kapoor in New York
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.