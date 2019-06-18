Hamza Abbasi apologises over prevalence of item song culture

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has taken it upon himself to teach young people all that is ‘wrong’ with the Pakistani film industry.

He is one of the judges on Bol Entertainment’s recently launched reality show, Pakistan Star. In one of the episodes, a sixteen-year-old contestant showcased her dancing talent on Na Maloom Afraad’s song Billi. Her choice of song, however, didn’t go down well with Abbasi.

He said that item songs are nothing but trash and filth. “Even India is trying to get rid of item songs.” Their society has been destroyed because of it. He said that he doesn’t want young girls to dance on songs which objectify women. He apologised to the contestant on behalf of the film industry for not being able to give her something better to look up to.

This isn’t the first time the actor has spoken about the culture of item songs in Pakistani movies.

In 2018, Abbasi said in an interview to BBC Asian Network that the prevailing idea that item numbers are important for the success of any movie is wrong.

“Tell me one single item number that has played a huge role in the success of a Pakistani film? None!” Hamza remarked.

Say no to item numbers and do films that positively impact society… that’s what @iamhamzaabbasi tells @iharoonrashid. Plus why his film #ParwaazHaiJunoon isn’t propoganda and how it’s going to change the international perception of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/KdbDMZS8b6 — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) August 24, 2018

In 2017, Hamza took to his Facebook to express his disdain towards them.

The Pakistan Star is being judged by Kubra Khan, Javed Sheikh and Hamza Ali Abbasi. The show is heavily inspired from international shows such as ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘India’s Got Talent.’

