George RR Martin is working on a new video game

A video game by George RR Martin, called Elden Ring, is in the works.

Martin did not officially confirm the news, but details of the upcoming game were leaked online.

Players can explore kingdoms and kill rulers. They can unlock special powers and abilities.

The leaks came ahead of E3, claimed to be the world’s biggest video game show.

Senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad tweeted the poster.

“New world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin,” Ahmad told CNET.

Elden Ring will come to Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

