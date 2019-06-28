Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

Frieha Altaf returns to Lux Style Awards as show director

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Instagram

The CEO and creative head at Catwalk Event Management & Productions, Frieha Altaf has been selected as the official show director for the 18th edition of the Lux Style Awards.

“It gives me great pleasure to return to the LSA as show director. It is the single most prestigious, non-aligned platform that honours excellence from fashion, film, music and television and I’m glad that I am a part of the 18th Lux Style Awards,” said Altaf in a press statement.

Related: Meesha Shafi’s brother Faris withdraws from Lux Style Awards

She added that she always aims to bring forth Pakistan’s best each year. “While I cannot reveal the details about LSA 19, I can promise you all a thrilling and glamorous show with performances that will certainly showcase the best of our entertainment and fashion industries,” she said.

The awards are scheduled to take place on July 7.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lux Style Awards
 
