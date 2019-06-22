Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Drake Maverick loses WWE 24/7 Championship moments after getting married

12 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Drake Maverick/Facebook

WWE superstar Drake Maverick lost his 24/7 Championship to R-Truth minutes after getting married.

As Maverick was rejoicing in the moment, a referee appeared before him and the bridegroom knew what fate would befall him.

R-Truth crept up behind him and managed to score a pinfall, thus winning the championship.

Maverick started chasing Truth after rendering an apology to his wife.

The whole episode is a fresh drama to the chaotic situation surrounding the WWE 24/7 Championship. Any superstar can win the title on any given time and place.

So far, the championship has been defended and won on entrance stage, locker rooms, under the ring and even on a passenger plane.

 
TOPICS:
wwe WWE 24/7 Championship
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
WWE, WWE 24/7 Championship, Drake Maverick, R-Truth
 
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat is the new 'gangster' in town
Mehwish Hayat is the new ‘gangster’ in town
It isn’t easy being Lyari’s Undertaker
It isn’t easy being Lyari’s Undertaker
Ranveer Singh comforts Pakistan fan after World Cup match
Ranveer Singh comforts Pakistan fan after World Cup match
Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's Twitter feud turns ugly
Sania Mirza and Veena Malik’s Twitter feud turns ugly
Danish Taimoor says he was offered role opposite Kareena Kapoor
Danish Taimoor says he was offered role opposite Kareena Kapoor
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.