Drake Maverick loses WWE 24/7 Championship moments after getting married

WWE superstar Drake Maverick lost his 24/7 Championship to R-Truth minutes after getting married.

As Maverick was rejoicing in the moment, a referee appeared before him and the bridegroom knew what fate would befall him.

R-Truth crept up behind him and managed to score a pinfall, thus winning the championship.

Maverick started chasing Truth after rendering an apology to his wife.

The whole episode is a fresh drama to the chaotic situation surrounding the WWE 24/7 Championship. Any superstar can win the title on any given time and place.

So far, the championship has been defended and won on entrance stage, locker rooms, under the ring and even on a passenger plane.