Danish Taimoor says he was offered role opposite Kareena Kapoor

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor has revealed that he was offered the lead role in the star-studded 2018 Bollywood movie Veere Di Wedding.

The Jab We Wed actor appeared in a show on BOL TV with his wife Ayeza Khan last weekend where the couple shared some secrets.

During the show, the actor dished that he was offered a role opposite Kareena Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding. He shared that the dates were even finalized but then the tension between India and Pakistan escalated.

“We were all ready to go for the shoot but then we got to know that Kareena was pregnant,” said Taimoor. “After Kareena delivered her baby in 2016, the situation between India and Pakistan got worse.”

Taimoor is playing the character of Haris in drama serial Mera Rab Waris.

