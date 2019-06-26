Anurag Kashyap to cameo in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has confirmed that he will be making a cameo in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Bole Chudiyan.

Speaking to the Mumbai Mirror, Kashyap said, “Yes, I am doing the film, but that’s all I know for now. I have agreed to do the film as this is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him.” Kayshap still has to finalise the shooting dates for the project.

The film is the directorial debut of Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamas Siddiqui. Other than this, Kashyap is currently busy shooting his next directorial film in Mumbai.

Bole Chudiya will mark the seventh project the duo will have worked on together. They’ve previously worked on Shool, Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Raman Raghav 2.0.

