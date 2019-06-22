Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ahsan Khan congratulates Sajal and Ahad on their engagement

48 mins ago
 

Ever since Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir officially announced their engagement, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all corners. From the actors’ friends and family, to the showbiz fraternity, everyone has been wholeheartedly congratulating the lovebirds.

Recently, actor Ahsan Khan also congratulated the couple by sending Sajal a cake. In her first post after her engagement, Sajal thanked Ahsan for bringing a huge smile to their faces with his gift.

Earlier Ahsan also posted a collage on his Instagram to congratulate the couple.

After rumours about Ahad and Sajal’s relationship floating about for months, the two finally announced their engagement on June 6.

The lovebirds stole fans’ hearts with their onscreen chemistry in Pakistani drama Yakeen Ka Safar.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Ahad Raza Mir ahsan khan Sajal Ali
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat is the new 'gangster' in town
Mehwish Hayat is the new ‘gangster’ in town
It isn’t easy being Lyari’s Undertaker
It isn’t easy being Lyari’s Undertaker
Ranveer Singh comforts Pakistan fan after World Cup match
Ranveer Singh comforts Pakistan fan after World Cup match
Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's Twitter feud turns ugly
Sania Mirza and Veena Malik’s Twitter feud turns ugly
Danish Taimoor says he was offered role opposite Kareena Kapoor
Danish Taimoor says he was offered role opposite Kareena Kapoor
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.