Ahsan Khan congratulates Sajal and Ahad on their engagement

Ever since Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir officially announced their engagement, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all corners. From the actors’ friends and family, to the showbiz fraternity, everyone has been wholeheartedly congratulating the lovebirds.

Recently, actor Ahsan Khan also congratulated the couple by sending Sajal a cake. In her first post after her engagement, Sajal thanked Ahsan for bringing a huge smile to their faces with his gift.

Earlier Ahsan also posted a collage on his Instagram to congratulate the couple.

After rumours about Ahad and Sajal’s relationship floating about for months, the two finally announced their engagement on June 6.

The lovebirds stole fans’ hearts with their onscreen chemistry in Pakistani drama Yakeen Ka Safar.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.