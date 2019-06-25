Tuesday, June 25, 2019  | 21 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Ahad Raza Mir’s wins Betty Michell award for Hamlet

36 mins ago
 

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir adds another feather to his cap as he won the 22nd annual Betty Mitchell Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama category on Monday.

Mir performed Shakespeare’s drama Hamlet: A Ghost Story in Canada. He took to Instagram to announce the news.

 

The Betty Mitchell Awards are an annual awards show which aims to recognise excellence in Calgary’s Professional Theatre Community.

The Shakespeare Company repeatedly contacted the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor for three years before signing him as the lead. Mir believes it just shows their level of commitment to him. The Pakistani star was the first brown actor to be cast as Hamlet in Canada.

Related: Ahad Raza Mir receives love from across border for his performance in Hamlet

Mir attended high school in Canada and studied acting at the University of Calgary. He was a rising star in Calgary theatre circles before he returned to Pakistan where he has established himself as one of the country’s leading young actors in television and film in two short years.

As reported by the Calgary Herald, Mir agreed to fly back to Calgary to play Hamlet after he began working on the text on his own.

However, Hamlet isn’t the only play he’s done. Mir has also performed in The Tempest, Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth.

On the work front, the 24-year-old is currently playing a character on a period drama Aangan. It also stars Sajal Aly, Mawra Hocane, Ahsan Khan and Sonya Hassyn.

Ahad Raza Mir Betty Mitchell Awards hamlet
 
