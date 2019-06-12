Ahad Raza Mir receives Betty Mitchell Awards nomination for Hamlet

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has been nominated for the 22nd annual Betty Mitchell Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama category for his title role in the theatre play Hamlet: A Ghost Story in Canada. The ceremony will be held on June 24.

The Shakespeare Company repeatedly contacted the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor for three years before signing him as the lead. Mir believes it just shows their level of commitment to him. The Pakistani star was the first brown actor to be cast as Hamlet in Canada.

Mir attended high school in Canada and studied acting at the University of Calgary. He was a rising star in Calgary theatre circles before he returned to Pakistan where he has established himself as one of the country’s leading young actors in television and film in two short years.

As reported by the Calgary Herald, Mir agreed to fly back to Calgary to play Hamlet after he began working on the text on his own.

However, Hamlet isn’t the only play he’s done; Mir has also performed in The Tempest, Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth.

