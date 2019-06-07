Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are engaged

After rumors about Ahad Raza and Sajal Aly’s relationship floating about for months, the two have finally announced that they’re engaged.

Raza announced the happy news on his Instagram on Thursday night.

“Here’s to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans,” he wrote.

The lovebirds stole fans’ hearts in their onscreen chemistry in Pakistani drama Yakeen Ka Safar.

