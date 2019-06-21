After Batman, Robert Pattinson might be the next James Bond

Danny Boyle, who had been set to direct the upcoming Bond film, has said Robert Pattinson should be the next James Bond.

Boyle believes Pattinson, who will be the next Batman, is the perfect fit. He told The Guardian that he saw the 33-year-old in Claire Denis’s science fiction drama film High Life, adding, “And it was so bizarre because I was sitting there thinking, ‘Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond’.”

While replying to the question that is Pattinson too young to play Bond, Boyle replied, “No, He must be in his 30s. How old was Connery? He’s ready now.”

Pattinson is seemingly on course to become the next Batman so doubling up as James Bond seems highly unlikely at this stage. Bond 25 is set to be Daniel Craig’s last with rumours constantly swirling over potential successors.

Bond 25 is slated to release on April 8, 2020, and will star Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek as the Bond villain while Craig will reprise his role as James Bond.

