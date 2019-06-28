Aditya Pancholi booked in 10-year-old rape case

Bollywood actor and producer Aditya Pancholi has been booked for rape after a complaint was registered with the Mumbai police by an unnamed Indian cinema actor.

In her complaint, the 36-year-old woman told the police that Pancholi sexually assaulted her several times between 2004 and 2009. The complaint reads that she was raped on several occasions too. She added that she was in a forced relationship with Pancholi at the age of 17 years.

She claimed to have approached the police when the incident took place, but he was let go with just a warning.

Pancholi, however, said he is being “falsely implicated in the case.”

The police said that it would be difficult to prove the case and gather evidence since the case is almost 10 years old. An FIR has been registered and investigations have started, reported India Today.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel also took to her Twitter to claim that actor Pancholi, who is mired in a controversy with Kangana, has extorted more than Rs 10 million from her.

Whoever it may concern, complain against Pancholi had been lodged in 2007 for physical abuse harassment and extortion, he has taken more than 1cr from Kangana saying he has fed her for 3 months when she was homeless ( grocery bill of three months 🙄)…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 28, 2019

Pancholi’s last major role in a Bollywood film was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani in 2015.

