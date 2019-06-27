Actor Zaheen Tahira shifted to CCU after cardiac arrest scare

Actor Zaheen Tahira who was admitted to a hospital in Karachi after suffering a major cardiac arrest on Sunday has been shifted to the CCU from the ICU on Thursday, an Aga Khan University Hospital representative confirmed.

She has been shifted to the CCU from the ICU but is not doing well and her condition is not stable. The hospital added that her health is taking time to recover due to her age.

Tahira’s son said that she is not doing well and her condition worsened Wednesday night. However, reports of her death are false.

Tahira joined the entertainment industry in the 1960s. She was honoured with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2013 for her work in the Pakistan television industry.

She dominated onscreen television in the late 60s, 70s and 80s, mainly appearing on PTV. The iconic actor is popular for her lead role in Pakistan’s record-breaking serial Khuda Ki Basti. Other popular drama serials to her credit include Aroosa, Des Pardes, Kali Ankhain, Kahaaniyan and Malka.

The veteran star has also produced and directed a few television serials.

Several stars from the showbiz industry have come together on social media after news surfaced of Tahira’s health to send her love and prayers.

