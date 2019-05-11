Zayn Malik’s new song has fans wishing he was Aladdin

Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward have teamed up for a new take on the Disney classic A Whole New World, which will be featured in the upcoming Aladdin remake. Sadly, the video features no magic carpet ride.

Directed by Philip Andelman, the clip shows the former One Direction singer wandering around the streets of New York by himself at night while belting out the famous chorus. There is a surprise for desi fans at the beginning of the song.

The clip also shows Zhavia, 18, taking in the sights of the city from a rooftop – which has absolutely nothing to do with the film.

“The selection of artists, producer and tonal direction was critical for the success of updating a classic song like this,” president of Walt Disney Studio’s Music and Soundtracks Mitchell Leib said in a statement. “Zayn’s vocals are like no other and his artistic imprint immediately brought a contemporary and diverse presence.”

But after hearing the “magical” song, some fans are now wishing Malik had been cast as the lead character in place of Mena Massoud, calling it a “missed opportunity”.

zayn malik not playing aladdin gotta be the biggest missed opportunity of all time pic.twitter.com/fVnFiZaPi0 — roo 🕊 (@zeeknd) May 9, 2019

Can we take a moment of silence to appreciate Zayn Malik’s take on A Whole New World for Aladdin please. — nisah (@nisahh93) May 9, 2019

zayn should’ve played aladdin no one can tell me otherwise pic.twitter.com/rnW3469W80 — Nuria (@nuriayoldi) May 9, 2019

zayn singing a whole new world,,, thank you lord i am complete pic.twitter.com/zkXvmdUcuP — cy (@cyraetor) May 10, 2019

The duet will be featured in the film’s soundtrack as well as the end credits, similar to the 1992 original. Aladdin hits theatres on May 24.

