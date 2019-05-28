Virat Kohli praises Anushka for making him a responsible person

Bollywood’s power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always given us major couple goals. Despite belonging to different professions, they take out time for each other.

The couple also recently jetted off for a mini-vacation to spend some quality time ahead of the World Cup 2019.

During an interview, when Virat was asked about what has changed in him since marriage, the ace cricketer replied saying that he has become more responsible and has started to understand things in a better way which in a way helps in captaincy too.

“You become responsible, that is what I feel. Before you have the responsibility in your life but that is very different. You start understanding things better [after marriage] and start putting things into perspective,” he said.

Kohli further added, “From that point of view, I have become more responsible and that helps you in captaincy as well. It has only improved my captaincy as a human being and player outside.”

A few days back on Anushka’s birthday, Virat had planned a dinner with his wife and shared a picture on social media making their fans go gaga over their sizzling chemistry.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero and is yet to announce her next project.

