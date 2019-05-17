Twilight’s Robert Pattinson may be the new Batman

After months of speculation about who would succeed Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader, the news broke that Robert Pattinson will be cast as the lead in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman.

Pattinson, 33, is said to be in deep negotiations to play Batman in the superhero film, according to Variety.

While it’s not set in stone just yet, it has been reported that Pattinson is set to lock in the role very soon. The Twilight actor is reportedly the entertainment company’s top choice, although Reeves is still finalizing the script, with an eye on a June 25, 2021 release date.

An insider at Warner Bros told HollywoodLife that “it’s 95% Robert’s film.” The actor gained worldwide recognition for starring in the massively successful Twilight saga.

Pattinson has four films opening this year, beginning with Claire Denis’ High Life. He also appears in Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, which bows at the Cannes Film Festival, The King for Netflix and Waiting for the Barbarians.

