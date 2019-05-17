The Undertaker to fight Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown

The Undertaker will battle Goldberg in the upcoming pay-per-view WWE Super ShowDown at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The last time the WWE universe saw The Undertaker was when he laid waste to Elias on Monday Night Raw following Wrestlemania 35. The “Demon from Death Valley” was last seen in bout alongside his brother Kane against D-Generation X at the 2018 edition of the pay-per-view.

Goldberg will be in action for the first time since he fought Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33.

“The collision between the two legendary combatants promises to be one of the top matches of the year,” WWE stated on its website.

In other matches, Randy Orton will battle Triple H whereas a 50-man battle royal is also one of the scheduled bouts of the evening.

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 will be held on June 7.