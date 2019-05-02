Sophie Turner marries Joe Jonas in surprise wedding ceremony

Singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner are officially husband and wife.

Less than two hours after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, they headed to Chapel L’Amour inside A Little Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas to tie the knot.

The surprise wedding ceremony was documented on American DJ Diplo’s Instagram live feed, PEOPLE reported. An Elvis impersonator officiated the wedding.

Many celebrities who were present at the music awards attended the wedding, including American singer Khalid.

The 22-year-old Game of Thrones star walked the aisle wearing a low-cut white silk top with matching pants and a finger-tip length veil.

The groom’s two brothers served as his groomsmen and wore matching gray suits.

The musical duo Dan+ Shay serenaded the ceremony with an acoustic version of their song Speechless. They exchanged ring pops as wedding bands.

Jonas had recently opened up about their wedding on The Late Late Show with James Corden that they had decided on a wedding date.

The couple first started dating in November 2016 and Jonas proposed to Turner in October 2017.

