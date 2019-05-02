HOME > Entertainment

Sonic the Hedgehog’s trailer will make you miss the 90s

May 1 , 2019

Photo: screengrab

Every 90s kid who owned a Sega Genesis can rejoice because a movie based on your favourite lightning-fast hedgehog is coming to theatres soon.

On Tuesday morning, Paramount Pictures debuted the first official trailer for its upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film.

In the trailer, fans get their first look at Jim Carrey’s portrayal of the evil Dr “Eggman” Robotnik.

It also shows Sonic, voiced by Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz, racing through forests and taking out the entire US energy grid while sprinting along the highway.

Dr Robotnik’s appearance is equally speedy, with Carrey making quick work of verbally undressing a drill sergeant after being tapped by the US government to look into the mysterious power surge.

As in Sega’s video game franchise, Sonic and Dr Robotnik are sworn enemies, doing battle along highways and atop skyscrapers in the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer. Sonic doesn’t have to battle the evil Eggman alone, however. Helping him is a police officer, Tom Wachowski, played by actor James Marsden.

After 28 years since Sonic the Hedgehog first arrived on home gaming consoles, The film is set to screen on November 8.

