HOME > Entertainment

Shamoon Abbasi to make his Cannes Film Festival debut

16 mins ago

Photo: Shamoon Abbasi\ Instagram

After Mahira Khan, Pakistani actor-cum-director Shamoon Abbasi is all set to make his debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

On Friday, the Waar actor took to social media to reveal his memorable journey to the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Abbasi posted his invite to the festival on his Instagram.

Abbasi’s psyco-thriller Durj, which is based on a true crime story, will screen at the Cannes Film Festival. The story revolves around a cannibal on the run, hiding away in a remote desert. The actor will represent the Pakistani movie at the prestigious film festival.

Related: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant trolled for their pimple rap song

Apart from Abbasi, Durj also features Myra Khan, Sherry, Majid Khan and Nouman Javaid in prominent roles.

It will will release in the UK, the US, Canada, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar on October 11. This is the first time a Pakistani movie will be released overseas even before it hits Pakistani cinemas.

Last year, Mahira Khan made her debut on Cannes red carpet representing cosmetic brand L’Oreal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
cannes Durj Shamoon Abbasi


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
cannibalism, Mahira Khan, Shamoon Abbasi, Cannes Film, Deepika, Priyanka, UK, US, Canada, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman,Qatar, Instagarm
 
MOST READ
Saboor Aly responds to backlash for mocking a ‘window cleaner'
Saboor Aly responds to backlash for mocking a ‘window cleaner’
Hania Aamir slams Yasir Hussain for his ‘inappropriate joke’
Hania Aamir slams Yasir Hussain for his ‘inappropriate joke’
Zayn Malik's new song has fans wishing he was Aladdin
Zayn Malik’s new song has fans wishing he was Aladdin
Depression is as real as breathing: Affan Waheed
Depression is as real as breathing: Affan Waheed
Pakistani TV director Syed Atif Hussain passes away
Pakistani TV director Syed Atif Hussain passes away
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.