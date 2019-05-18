Shamoon Abbasi to make his Cannes Film Festival debut

After Mahira Khan, Pakistani actor-cum-director Shamoon Abbasi is all set to make his debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

On Friday, the Waar actor took to social media to reveal his memorable journey to the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Abbasi posted his invite to the festival on his Instagram.

Abbasi’s psyco-thriller Durj, which is based on a true crime story, will screen at the Cannes Film Festival. The story revolves around a cannibal on the run, hiding away in a remote desert. The actor will represent the Pakistani movie at the prestigious film festival.

Apart from Abbasi, Durj also features Myra Khan, Sherry, Majid Khan and Nouman Javaid in prominent roles.

Shaam Films and Blunt Digital

In association with Zashko Films & ABA Associates

Presents #DURJ

(the casket) Releases Globally on the “11th of October 2019”. Experience #DURJ in cinemas across multiple regions of the US,UK, Canada, UAE, Kuwait,Oman, Qatar,https://t.co/RnyJdwd9iI pic.twitter.com/Fr1HSYqYLa — Shamoon Abbasi official (@shamoonAbbasi) May 14, 2019

It will will release in the UK, the US, Canada, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar on October 11. This is the first time a Pakistani movie will be released overseas even before it hits Pakistani cinemas.

Last year, Mahira Khan made her debut on Cannes red carpet representing cosmetic brand L’Oreal.

