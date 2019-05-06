HOME > Entertainment

Shaam Idrees says wife Froggy attacked by Karachi mob

12 hours ago

The on-going feud between Youtubers Shaam Idress and Ducky Bhai (Saad-ur-Rehman) reached to a new level after the alleged Ducky Bhai fans punched Shaam’s wife Froggy on the face Monday.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Canadian-based Pakistani YouTuber Shaam Idrees can be seen getting angry at the mob at Karachi’s Ocean Mall, apparently, after someone attacked his wife.

Idrees and his wife Queen Froggy were hosting their meet and greet session at the mall when a mob started chanting pro-Duck Bhai slogans.

In a YouTube video, Froggy shared the details of the incident claiming that during their meet and greet, a fan of Ducky Bhai attacked her and ran away. “What I have done to deserve this,” asked Froggy, adding she didn’t expect Saad or his followers to spread this much hate.

“This time I was punched by a Ducky bhai fan and this time, I am asking for your help,” she said.

“I came to Pakistan to show love, now I am afraid to even go out of my house,” cried Froggy.

Sham also posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram story.

“I’m sorry to all the fans especially the kids who were pushed around and got hurt at the meet and greet. An individual attacked my wife and this is heartbreaking. Hurting women and children is what we have come down to? We will explain everything in detail shortly.”

Ducky Bhai has also published a video over his YouTube channel condemning the incident and posted about it on his Twitter.

Earlier, at their last meet-up in Lahore, Ducky Bhai’s entire Army showed up to humiliate and embarrass the two. The number of people that showed up threatened the two.

Sham Idrees and Ducky Bhai fiasco

The clash between Pakistani YouTubers Sham and Ducky Bhai started in 2018 when the latter claimed Sham and his wife Froggy create fake and copied content.

However, soon after the entire Pakistani YouTube community went against the couple, which also included Zaid Ali T, Shahveer Jeffery, Mooroo and other eminent social media personalities and YouTubers.

Shortly after Ducky Bhai had announced in his video that he and his family have been threatened by Sham Idrees for denying to collaborate with him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
