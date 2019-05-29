Salman Khan suggests a sexist alternate career for Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s suggestion for an alternate career for his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif has left everyone bewildered.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked to suggest an alternate career for Kaif. After mulling over the question for a bit, he responded with, “She should be married and produce children.”

Kaif was quick to respond and say that the question is about a profession like a doctor or an engineer. “If I was not an actor what profession would I be, he’s asking. Would I be a doctor, would I be an engineer?” she explained.

However, Khan responded with another problematic statement saying that both marriage and kids require a lot of work. Not that Khan would know, he recently said he wants children but not the mother.

“I want children, but with children comes the mother,” he said, adding, “I don’t want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone.”

When Khan was asked what alternate profession he would choose for Shah Rukh Khan, he said that the actor would excel in everything he would do.

Bharat, which also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover will be released on June 5.

