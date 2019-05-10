Salman Khan is going to become a father

The most eligible bachelor in Bollywood, Salman Khan, who is asked often about his wedding plans, seems to be ready to welcome a new member to his family.

The Times of India has reported that Salman is planning to go the Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar route to become a father.

“Since Salman Khan is yet not ready for marriage, our sources have told us that the actor is opting for surrogacy instead. Many stars from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor have opted for surrogacy recently. And now, Salman Khan is also ready to follow this route since he has no plans to get married. The actor has always shared a close bond with his nieces and nephews, and finally, he is ready to welcome his own kid to the Khan family through surrogacy,” the report states.

In 2017’s interview with Filmfare, Salman had said that he wants to have kids in the next few years.

On the work front, he will be seen next with Katrina Kaif in Bharat, which is slated to release on June 5. He is also shooting for Dabangg 3, which will release on December 20.

