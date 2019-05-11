Saboor Aly responds to backlash for mocking a ‘window cleaner’

Says it was an inside joke with her assistant director



#SaboorAly i have just watched the video and made me feel extremely painful and shameful too. In pakistan you can find such people for work. But if you to to developed countries you will have to get your shit together yourself. He’s working hard and earning halal. You are a crap

— Alexander Mumtaz (@iAlexander37) May 11, 2019



Something is seriously wrong with the mentality of our actors. Making fun of someone because you think you have a ‘higher social status’ is lower than low and it shows how ugly your soul is. Our TV media is so full of trash. #SaboorAly

— Amna Cheema (@amnacheema55) May 11, 2019



Disgusting actress #SaboorAly is a hateful horrible person and she must be boycotted 4 making fun of a poor hardworking guy. She openly makes fun of a poor man cleaning the windows. Salute to the window cleaner 4 working hard and shame on useless #SaboorAly - please Retweet pic.twitter.com/fQGUkytoDb

— Sidrah Memon (@SidrahMemon1) May 11, 2019



Inside jokes should be kept inside. Saboor Aly is a clear example of the elite class treating labour. Her explaination did not do justice to thar offensive inside joke. #SaboorAly

— Safa Ghaffar (@safamag97) May 11, 2019



Two mentalities in the video ;

1.Mocking the hard work .

2.Appreciating the hard work.



Here's the only difference is "Tarbiyaat"



Affan waheed Prove himself a better person he is truly a gentleman ! 💓#SaboorAly



— Mishal Siddiqui 🇵🇰 (@Meshesid) May 10, 2019



In a world full of Saboor Aly be Affan Waheed. I liked his calm reply to that useless woman who thought it okay to mock a laborer

And no, that guy didn't look like the Assistant Director. A man of that post doesn't clean windows#SaboorAly #AffanWaheed



— Saman (@purple_velvet19) May 11, 2019



Even if she isn't ridiculing him, it is still distasteful. One shouldnt make fun of any work that someone may be doing, I appreciate Affan for saying"Mehnat kr rha hai".Just goes to show how we think of such jobs as not worthy enough, says a lot about class difference & privilege

— Hifza Khan (@hifzakhann) May 10, 2019



'With great power comes great responsibility' #SaboorAly has surely made a grave mistake and then a futile attempt to justify it too. Tho I really hope she's not the only one here who learns a lesson but for many who are policing her there's a need for self reflection.

— Zubaria Jan (@ZubariaJan) May 11, 2019