Saboor Aly responds to backlash for mocking a ‘window cleaner’

#SaboorAly i have just watched the video and made me feel extremely painful and shameful too. In pakistan you can find such people for work. But if you to to developed countries you will have to get your shit together yourself. He’s working hard and earning halal. You are a crap

Something is seriously wrong with the mentality of our actors. Making fun of someone because you think you have a ‘higher social status’ is lower than low and it shows how ugly your soul is. Our TV media is so full of trash. #SaboorAly

Disgusting actress #SaboorAly is a hateful horrible person and she must be boycotted 4 making fun of a poor hardworking guy. She openly makes fun of a poor man cleaning the windows. Salute to the window cleaner 4 working hard and shame on useless #SaboorAly - please Retweet pic.twitter.com/fQGUkytoDb

Inside jokes should be kept inside. Saboor Aly is a clear example of the elite class treating labour. Her explaination did not do justice to thar offensive inside joke. #SaboorAly

Two mentalities in the video ;

1.Mocking the hard work .

2.Appreciating the hard work.



Here's the only difference is "Tarbiyaat"



Affan waheed Prove himself a better person he is truly a gentleman ! 💓#SaboorAly



In a world full of Saboor Aly be Affan Waheed. I liked his calm reply to that useless woman who thought it okay to mock a laborer

And no, that guy didn't look like the Assistant Director. A man of that post doesn't clean windows#SaboorAly #AffanWaheed



Even if she isn't ridiculing him, it is still distasteful. One shouldnt make fun of any work that someone may be doing, I appreciate Affan for saying"Mehnat kr rha hai".Just goes to show how we think of such jobs as not worthy enough, says a lot about class difference & privilege

'With great power comes great responsibility' #SaboorAly has surely made a grave mistake and then a futile attempt to justify it too. Tho I really hope she's not the only one here who learns a lesson but for many who are policing her there's a need for self reflection.

Aly's name has been trending on Pakistani Twitter after people reacted to her Instagram story. She became the focus of a lot of criticism for her insensitive jokes.In a now deleted video which was posted on her account, Aly can be heard making jokes about the man along with fellow actress Jabbar. “His mother had better dreams for him when he left his house,” chuckles Aly in the video.Another actor Affan Waheed was also in the video and seemed a little uncomfortable with the mockery. He tried to deflect the conversation away from mockery and has been praised for doing so.Aly has now posted the other side the story and said that she wasn't making fun of a window cleaner at all. The man in the video was their assistant director, Ehsan Shaikh.The actress goes on to defend her video, which she says was missing context. She’s also calling out social media “warriors” for creating this whole situation for followers, likes and engagement.She said it was an inside joke with the assistant director and that she never made fun of the profession.But this didn't appease many people, who found the jokes distasteful because of its underlying classism.On April 21, she made it into headlines after social media was flooded with rumours that she was admitted to the hospital as a result of a suicide attempt. However, the Meray Khudaya actor set the score straight and rubbished rumours of a suicide attempt. She said she was hospitalised due to food poisoning.“I would like to clarify rumours spreading around social media about me attempting suicide. Alhamdulillah there is no truth to any of this, I had been simply admitted to hospital due to a bad case of food poisoning,” she said.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram