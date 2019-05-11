HOME > Entertainment

Saboor Aly responds to backlash for mocking a ‘window cleaner’

2 hours ago

Says it was an inside joke with her assistant director





Actress Saboor Aly's attempt to clear the air after she and her co-actor Saheefa Jabbar came under fire for an Instagram story Aly posted on Friday in which they made fun of a man cleaning windows hasn't appeased people calling her out for 'classism'. 

Aly's name has been trending on Pakistani Twitter after people reacted to her Instagram story. She became the focus of a lot of criticism for her insensitive jokes.




In a now deleted video which was posted on her account, Aly can be heard making jokes about the man along with fellow actress Jabbar. “His mother had better dreams for him when he left his house,” chuckles Aly in the video.

Another actor Affan Waheed was also in the video and seemed a little uncomfortable with the mockery. He tried to deflect the conversation away from mockery and has been praised for doing so.


Aly has now posted the other side the story and said that she wasn't making fun of a window cleaner at all. The man in the video was their assistant director, Ehsan Shaikh.

The actress goes on to defend her video, which she says was missing context. She’s also calling out social media “warriors” for creating this whole situation for followers, likes and engagement.

She said it was an inside joke with the assistant director and that she never made fun of the profession.



But this didn't appease many people, who found the jokes distasteful because of its underlying classism.


On April 21, she made it into headlines after social media was flooded with rumours that she was admitted to the hospital as a result of a suicide attempt. However, the Meray Khudaya actor set the score straight and rubbished rumours of a suicide attempt. She said she was hospitalised due to food poisoning.

“I would like to clarify rumours spreading around social media about me attempting suicide. Alhamdulillah there is no truth to any of this, I had been simply admitted to hospital due to a bad case of food poisoning,” she said.

