Rakhi Sawant posing with a Pakistani flag leaves Indians furious

Rakhi Sawant is one celebrity who knows how to grab attention for both her professional and personal life as well as the controversial statements she makes.

Recently, Rakhi took to Instagram to share a picture with a Pakistani flag and it went viral on the internet.

Netizens from both sides of the border were quick to roast Rakhi and it seemed like her caption couldn’t save her either.

After the images went viral, Rakhi uploaded a video clarifying that she had to pose with the flag for an upcoming film titled Dhara 370, which is based on Kashmiri pundits.

She said she is playing the character of a Pakistani girl who exposes terrorist organizations in the film.

She also made a pro-Pakistan video. In this clip, she mentions that not all Pakistanis are bad. The actress defends Pakistanis and says that every country has a person who is bad for society and similar is the case with Pakistan.

