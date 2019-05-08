HOME > Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal baby to the world

2 hours ago

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, showed off their newborn baby boy to the public on Wednesday before introducing him to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The beaming couple said parenting had been a “dream” and “amazing” but kept the world guessing as to the name of their son, who was born on Monday.

On May 6, the couple announced the birth on their Instagram account.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the caption read, adding that the Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

The royal baby will be seventh in line to the throne.

