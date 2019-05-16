HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani TV director Syed Atif Hussain passes away

May 15 , 2019

Photo: Instagram

Renowned TV director Syed Atif Hussain passed away on Tuesday after suffering from renal failure (kidney failure).

Hussain has been behind hit family dramas like Babban Khala Ki BetiyanZindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saya, Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si and Bay Qasoor.

He was receiving treatment at Karachi’s Aga Khan University Hospital and had been on the ventilator for the past two days. He will be laid to rest in Karachi today (Wednesday). His funeral prayers will be offered after Asr prayers at the Rehmaniya Masjid on Tariq Road.

Several celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief over his demise.

