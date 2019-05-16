Pakistani TV director Syed Atif Hussain passes away

Renowned TV director Syed Atif Hussain passed away on Tuesday after suffering from renal failure (kidney failure).

Hussain has been behind hit family dramas like Babban Khala Ki Betiyan, Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saya, Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si and Bay Qasoor.

He was receiving treatment at Karachi’s Aga Khan University Hospital and had been on the ventilator for the past two days. He will be laid to rest in Karachi today (Wednesday). His funeral prayers will be offered after Asr prayers at the Rehmaniya Masjid on Tariq Road.

Several celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief over his demise.

Inna lilah e wa inna elah e rajioon. I still have lovely memories working with Atif bhai in serial “Waada”. #SyedAtifHussain pic.twitter.com/k2iq6vNxNs — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) May 14, 2019

Atif bhai

You will be dearly missed

You left us too soon and you will always remain in our hearts…..#SyedAtifhussain @fahadmustafa26 pic.twitter.com/e9Mo9XYd1M — Hasan Ahmed (@hasanahmedorg) May 14, 2019

Please recite a prayer for #syedatifhussain. Inna lilahe wainna elaihe rajeoon — zhalay sarhadi (@Xxhalay) May 14, 2019

Some Memories with Syed Atif Hussain. Mujhay is feild main laye, bilkul yaqeen Nahi horaha k aap ham main majood Nahi. إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah bless Syed Atif Hussain’s soul and give his family and friends the strength to deal with this huge loss. pic.twitter.com/Jx7195AEbI — Madiha Rizvi (@SyedMadihaRizvi) May 14, 2019

