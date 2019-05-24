Pakistani movie Cake praised by Sacred Games star

The Sanam Saeed and Aamina Sheikh starrer Cake which was recently made available on the world’s leading streaming portal Netflix, is now receiving recognition beyond borders.

The Asim Abbasi directed film was a box-office hit in Pakistani cinemas.

Recently Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait enthusiastically took to Twitter to laud the movie. Thanking Indian actor and dancer Nakuul Mehta for the recommendation, Sait said: “My eyes are still wet. What a great film and incredible actors.”

I owe @NakuulMehta for recommending #Cake on @NetflixIndia Gosh! My eyes are still wet. What a great film & incredible actors. @aaminasheikh @sanammodysaeed @adnanmalik (I hope I got the right one.) The Amma and Abba are just superlative performers. #AsimAbbasi please take a bow. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 21, 2019

Sait’s tweet got an instant reaction from Saeed who praised Netflix and Amazon for allowing cross-border connection to grow. Saeed praised Sait’s role in the Netflix Original Sacred Games.

Ufff loving #Netflix and #Amazon for letting this cross border exchange to flourish. We get to see all these awesome webseries, independent films and brilliant talent! @KubbraSait you had me spellbound in #SacredGames. So glad you got to see #cakethefilm. Thank you for the love! — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) May 21, 2019

A number of other Indians also took to Twitter to praise the cast and the director of the movie.

Watched the very heartwarming #CakeTheFilm on @NetflixIndia over the weekend and it filled my heart. Beautiful writing & direction by @IllicitusProduc. Loved hearing words like “Chamchicchad” make their way into the dialogues. Pure gold. — Shephali Bhatt (@ShephaliBhatt) May 20, 2019

Pestered my sister to watch #CakeTheFilm while she was just about to board a 2 hour flight (from #Bhubaneswar to #Bengaluru). 2 hours later, a message popped up on my phone. It was from my sister telling me how much she loved the film. It made her laugh and cry at the same time. — Sarthak (@Sarthak93182533) May 19, 2019

Watched #Cakethefilm on @NetflixIndia over the weekend and cannot thank you enough @IllicitusProduc for creating this gem, its pure gold. What beautiful writing and direction! I am totally going to force my near and dear ones to watch it right away – it was an absolute joy! — Amrita (@Amubin) May 21, 2019

Cake on Netflix is a heartwarming film. Very well shot and directed. And brilliant brilliant performance by all the actors. Specially Amina Sheikh… you will fall in love with her flawed character ♥️😘.

Glad to see some good films coming out from Pakistan. #Cakethefilm — Celina John (@Celinowski) May 18, 2019

In 2018, Cake received praise from one of Bollywood’s leading filmmakers, Anurag Kashyap.

The man behind the famous Gangs of Wasseypur praised Cake and called it a powerful film. He also gave a shout out to the entire cast and crew.

