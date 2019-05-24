HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani movie Cake praised by Sacred Games star

2 hours ago

The Sanam Saeed and Aamina Sheikh starrer Cake which was recently made available on the world’s leading streaming portal Netflix, is now receiving recognition beyond borders.

The Asim Abbasi directed film was a box-office hit in Pakistani cinemas.

Recently Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait enthusiastically took to Twitter to laud the movie. Thanking Indian actor and dancer Nakuul Mehta for the recommendation, Sait said: “My eyes are still wet. What a great film and incredible actors.”

Sait’s tweet got an instant reaction from Saeed who praised Netflix and Amazon for allowing cross-border connection to grow. Saeed praised Sait’s role in the Netflix Original Sacred Games.

A number of other Indians also took to Twitter to praise the cast and the director of the movie.

Related: You can now watch Cake on Netflix

In 2018, Cake received praise from one of Bollywood’s leading filmmakers, Anurag Kashyap.

The man behind the famous Gangs of Wasseypur praised Cake and called it a powerful film. He also gave a shout out to the entire cast and crew.

