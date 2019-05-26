Osman Khalid Butt praised for giving men a ‘reality check’

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has always been outspoken and quick to voice his opinion against misogyny.

He took to Twitter to quote activist and writer Soraya Chemaly describing women’s fear of sexual assault.

‘Ask a man what his greatest fear is about serving jail time, and he will almost inevitably say he fears being raped. What can we deduce from the fact that jail is to men what life is to so many women?’ – Soraya Chemaly. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) May 23, 2019

He received a lot of praise for his tweet, including from female actors like Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Hareem Farooq praised him.

The man I stan🙌🏼 https://t.co/qDudAGNeUg — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 24, 2019

Hard reality check and perspective! But it’s the truth! Loud and clear. https://t.co/xw22uvwqPw — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) May 24, 2019

Annnnd ladies and gentlmen thats my obbayy! 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/Lb7jV6z5xw — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) May 24, 2019

This is not the first time he has shown his true feminist perspective. The Balu Mahi star has previously raised his voice against the #MardMarch and has supported the #MeTooMovement.

