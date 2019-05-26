HOME > Entertainment

Osman Khalid Butt praised for giving men a ‘reality check’

2 hours ago

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has always been outspoken and  quick to voice his opinion against misogyny.

He took to Twitter to quote activist and writer Soraya Chemaly describing women’s fear of sexual assault.

He received a lot of praise for his tweet, including from female actors like Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Hareem Farooq praised him.

This is not the first time he has shown his true feminist perspective. The Balu Mahi star has previously raised his voice against the #MardMarch and has supported the #MeTooMovement.

