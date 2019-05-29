New Annabelle trailer warns she’s coming for your soul

Your favourite creepy toy from the Conjuring universe is back!

Warner Bros. released a new Annabelle Comes Home trailer for the third installment of the horror franchise spin-off of The Conjuring.

This time, famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) find their own home under attack by Annabelle and evil spirits that have been released by an unwitting teen babysitter of their 10-year-old daughter (Mckenna Grace). The demon doll then builds a team of demons.

The seventh film in the Conjuring universe, Annabelle Comes Home acts as both a sequel to the Conjuring films and the Annabelle films. It is bringing both series together in a terrifying collision that sees a skid of evil spirits awakened by the haunted doll.

Annabelle Comes Home hit the theatres June 26.

