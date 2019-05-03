HOME > Entertainment

Narendra Modi’s biopic to release a day after election results

11 hours ago

Photo: Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

The biopic on Indian PM Narendra Modi will be released on May 24, a day after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared in India, reported The Hindu.

“After a lot of discussions and keeping the curiosity and excitement about the film in mind we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha election results. We are now releasing our film on May 24, 2019,” said producer Sandip Singh.

The movie, titled PM Narendra Modi, was set to release on April 11 but was banned by the Election Commission of India.

The commission said that any film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed on the electronic media.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film features Vivek Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, Barkha Sengupta, and Darshan Kumaar, among others.

TOPICS:
Narendra Modi Vivek Oberoi


