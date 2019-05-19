HOME > Entertainment

Move over Fahad Mustafa, superstar ‘Musaddiq Hayat’ has arrived

3 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat has proven that she doesn’t need a man to be a star in new a hilarious video.

The Chhalawa star used Snapchat’s popular flip filter to play both her and Fahad Mustafa’s parts in the song Munday Lahore De from her movie Load Wedding.

The filter changes your appearance to make you look like someone of the other gender.

She posted the video on Twitter and captioned it “Playing around with this new Snapchat filter is fun. I think I’d make a very handsome hero to be honest.” She also told her co-star Mustafa that he’ll be taking the backseat to “Musaddiq Hayat”.

