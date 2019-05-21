Mohsin Abbas Haider, wife Fatima welcome a baby boy

Model-turned-actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider and his wife Fatima Suhail welcomed a little bundle of joy.

The actor took to social media to share news of the birth of his son Haider Abbas Mohsin and remarked, “Hey World, Get Ready for Some More Madness.”

On December 16, 2017, the actor had revealed that their first child passed away. Their daughter Mahveen Abbas Haider was just one month old when she passed away.

Mohsin had said in an interview that it was due to an illness.

Ever since, he has taken time to remember her on social media, even posting a tribute to her on Father’s Day last year.

Related: Mohsin Abbas Haider slams Lux Style Awards for ignoring Meri Guriya

Mohsin and Fatima married back in 2015 in a private affair. After one year of their marriage, it was widely speculated that the couple had parted ways.

However, the actor later cleared the air in an interview to Express Tribune that he is happily married to Fatima Mohsin. He exclaimed that the salacious stories about his marriage that have appeared in the press were false.

On the work front, he is currently busy shooting Eid special TV drama “Raja Ki Chandani” along with actor Kubra Khan. Meanwhile, a naat recited by him will also be coming soon.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.