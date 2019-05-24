HOME > Entertainment

Mohsin Abbas Haider just released a naat he composed himself

1 hour ago

Remember the song Udi Ja sung by multi-talented model-turned-actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider? Well he’s back with a naat for you to listen on repeat this Ramazan.

The naat written, composed and recited by the Na Maloom Afraad actor has left fans in awe.

Earlier he took to his Instagram to share with his fans a picture announcing that his naat would be releasing soon.

Related: Mohsin Abbas Haider, wife Fatima welcome a baby boy

On May 21, Haider and his wife Fatima Suhail welcomed a little bundle of joy. The actor took to social media to share news of the birth of his son Haider Abbas Mohsin and remarked, “Hey World, Get Ready for Some More Madness.”

On the work front, he is currently busy shooting an Eid special TV drama Raja Ki Chandani along with Kubra Khan.

mohsin abbas haider, naat, ramazan
 
