HOME > Entertainment

Miley Cyrus turns robot in Black Mirror’s Season 5

5 hours ago

Black Mirror just dropped the trailer for its new season and it’s filled with famous faces.

Miley Cyrus will be an avatar robot in what fans are calling the ‘Tiktok cosplayer’ episode.

It stars Andrew Scott, who appeared in Fleabag as the ‘hot priest’. There’s also Marvel superhero Anthony Mackie with Aquaman star Yahya Abdul Mateen.

Three new episodes will come out, each with a different storyline.

Related: Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch gives us a say in storytelling. Do we really need it though?

The main theme of the episodes is technology, which has been a constant in all five seasons of the show. It shows how technology affects different relationships, self-esteem and your mental health.

Black Mirror has been created and written by Charlie Brooker and produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones. Brooker noted, “Each episode has a different cast, a different setting, and even a different reality.”

The new season releases on June 5 on Netflix.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
black mirror miley cyrus


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Miley Cyrus, Black Mirror, Anthony Mackie, Aquaman, Yahya Abdul Mateen
 
MOST READ
Saboor Aly responds to backlash for mocking a ‘window cleaner'
Saboor Aly responds to backlash for mocking a ‘window cleaner’
Salman Khan is going to become a father
Salman Khan is going to become a father
Rakhi Sawant posing with a Pakistani flag leaves Indians furious
Rakhi Sawant posing with a Pakistani flag leaves Indians furious
Hania Aamir slams Yasir Hussain for his ‘inappropriate joke’
Hania Aamir slams Yasir Hussain for his ‘inappropriate joke’
After Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger will leave you shocked
After Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger will leave you shocked
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.