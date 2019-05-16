Miley Cyrus turns robot in Black Mirror’s Season 5

Black Mirror just dropped the trailer for its new season and it’s filled with famous faces.

Miley Cyrus will be an avatar robot in what fans are calling the ‘Tiktok cosplayer’ episode.

It stars Andrew Scott, who appeared in Fleabag as the ‘hot priest’. There’s also Marvel superhero Anthony Mackie with Aquaman star Yahya Abdul Mateen.

Three new episodes will come out, each with a different storyline.

The main theme of the episodes is technology, which has been a constant in all five seasons of the show. It shows how technology affects different relationships, self-esteem and your mental health.

Black Mirror has been created and written by Charlie Brooker and produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones. Brooker noted, “Each episode has a different cast, a different setting, and even a different reality.”

The new season releases on June 5 on Netflix.

