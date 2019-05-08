Meesha Shafi’s brother Faris withdraws from Lux Style Awards

The latest in a long line of celebrities to withdraw from their nomination in the Lux Style Awards is Meesha Shafi’s brother Faris Shafi. He has asked the organisers to remove his song Clap from the Best Song nominations.

Taking to Twitter, the singer-cum-actor has said that, “Requesting that the following track, which has been nominated for ‘Best Song’ at the Lux Style Awards be removed from the list of nominees.”

Requesting that the following track, which has been nominated for ‘best song’ at the @LuxStyleAwards be removed from the list of nominees. @talalqureshi and I are neither attending, nor endorsing the awards. Thank you and good night 🙏🏼https://t.co/tdxZS90ioN — Faris Shafi (@officialfaris) May 7, 2019

He said he and Talal Qureshi, the other artist featured on the song, will not be attending the event.

Earlier this month, Lux Style Awards organiser Unilever released a statement addressing the controversy surrounding the Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi case and a number of nominations being rejected.

“The nominations for the Lux Style Awards are decided by an independent jury of industry peers and critics,” said Unilever in a press release.

It also said the company was aware of the case involving Zafar and Shafi, adding that the matter was presently sub-judice and it would not be appropriate to comment on it.

On April 25, the Lux Style Awards film jury finally issued a statement after a number of nominees dropped out to protest the nomination of an alleged sexual harasser.

The statement stated that the nominations are all based on merit and do not consider “extraneous issues” relating to the personal characters or actions of people associated with that work.

At least seven nominees have asked for their nominations to be withdrawn. Models Eman Suleman and Rubaab Ali, clothing brand Generation, makeup artists Saima Bagfrede and Fatima Nasir, Meesha and folk-rock band The Sketches have all declined their nominations in protest.

Director Jami took his protest a step further and threw out his old awards.

