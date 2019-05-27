Man threatens to rape Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has filed an FIR against a man who threatened to rape his daughter Aaliya Kashyap on social media.

Anurag had taken to Twitter soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to congratulate him and shared a screenshot of a troll who threatened to rape his daughter.

Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. pic.twitter.com/jC7jYVBCi8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 23, 2019

The director has lodged a complaint at the Amboli police station. An FIR has been filed against the troll under sections 504 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The irony with social media is when I say vote for your constituent so one can take there problems to them, they say Vote for the PM. When you tag PM to the the tweet they say it’s not his responsibility go to the constituent. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 26, 2019

After the FIR was filed, Anurag took to Twitter to thank people for their support and said he was more secure as a father now.

