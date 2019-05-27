HOME > Entertainment

Man threatens to rape Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has filed an FIR against a man who threatened to rape his daughter Aaliya Kashyap on social media.

Anurag had taken to Twitter soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to congratulate him and shared a screenshot of a troll who threatened to rape his daughter.

The director has lodged a complaint at the Amboli police station. An FIR has been filed against the troll under sections 504 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

After the FIR was filed, Anurag took to Twitter to thank people for their support and said he was more secure as a father now.

