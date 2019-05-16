HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan’s red outfit is taking the internet by storm

8 mins ago

One of Pakistan’s biggest heartthrobs, Mahira Khan just shared a nostalgic picture and fans are in awe.

Khan, who successfully carved her place in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, posted a picture of her 12-year-old self slaying in a red outfit. She captioned it “Red and I go way back”.

Her throwback photo garnered praise from celebrities on both sides of the border. Bollywood celebs including Sonam Kapoor, Harshdeep Kaur, Sonam Bajwa an Jitesh Pillaai have all praised her.

Related: Mahira Khan gets nostalgic as Raees producer shares throwback pictures

Recently, Khan became nostalgic about her Bollywood debut film Raees when producer Rahul Dholakia posted her test looks from the film. Dholakia posted the pictures on Twitter and said he found them while clearing his mail.

Khan will next appear in The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan.

TOPICS:
Mahira Khan raees


