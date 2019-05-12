Mahira Khan gets nostalgic as Raees producer shares throwback pictures

Mahira Khan became nostalgic about her Bollywood debut film Raees when producer Rahul Dholakia posted Mahira’s test looks from the film.

Dholakia posted the pictures on Twitter and said he found them while clearing his mail.

Was clearing my mail and look what I found ? @MrSheetalsharma @TheMahiraKhan Aasiya’s costume and look test ppt. @RaeesTheFilm pic.twitter.com/ZIzJ5dcuf5 — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) May 7, 2019

In response, Khan tweeted her first selfie on the set.

Aaah aasiyaaa💕 I was so sick this day. Had been eating all the roadside chaat for days!

Found the first selfie I took on set👇🏼 https://t.co/2IJewYPNb2 pic.twitter.com/B5eblgsU0t — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 11, 2019

Khan will next appear in The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.