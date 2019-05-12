HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan gets nostalgic as Raees producer shares throwback pictures

13 mins ago

Photo: Facebook/RaeesTheFilm

Mahira Khan became nostalgic about her Bollywood debut film Raees when producer Rahul Dholakia posted Mahira’s test looks from the film.

Dholakia posted the pictures on Twitter and said he found them while clearing his mail.

In response, Khan tweeted her first selfie on the set.

Khan will next appear in The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan.

