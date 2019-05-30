Mahira Khan fulfills young cancer patient’s wish

Actor Mahira Khan has shown that she has a soft corner for kids. She recently made the day of a girl named Nida, who is being treated for cancer at the Indus Hospital, by going to visit her.

The hospital runs on funds and donations and treats patients free of charge. In a video, Khan was seen thanking the management for inviting her.

“Because of Nida, I got the opportunity to come here and I am grateful to visit,” she said. “I am super happy to see the way children are being cared for and I wish to come here again,” she said.

“Today’s is Nida’s day,” she added.

She also wrote a heartwarming message for the girl on Twitter and wished her health and happiness.

Nida is a strong strong girl. She said she only gets weak when she sees her mother cry for her… Anyone reading this pray for Nida and her family. May all her wishes come true.. May she be blessed with health and happiness Ameen. https://t.co/PqFwmUiP8Qpic.twitter.com/jwwu3zxKDY — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 28, 2019

Nida had asked to meet Mahira, whom she admires a lot.

