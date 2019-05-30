HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan fulfills young cancer patient’s wish

1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/MahiraKhan

Actor Mahira Khan has shown that she has a soft corner for kids. She recently made the day of a girl named Nida, who is being treated for cancer at the Indus Hospital, by going to visit her.

The hospital runs on funds and donations and treats patients free of charge. In a video, Khan was seen thanking the management for inviting her.

“Because of Nida, I got the opportunity to come here and I am grateful to visit,” she said. “I am super happy to see the way children are being cared for and I wish to come here again,” she said.

“Today’s is Nida’s day,” she added.

She also wrote a heartwarming message for the girl on Twitter and wished her health and happiness.

Nida had asked to meet Mahira, whom she admires a lot.

 Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Mahira Khan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Mahira Khan, cancer patient, Mahira, celebrities
 
MOST READ
Kubra Khan shows off ‘dhol’ skills as Mohsin Abbas sings
Kubra Khan shows off ‘dhol’ skills as Mohsin Abbas sings
Mohsin Abbas Haider just released a naat he composed himself
Mohsin Abbas Haider just released a naat he composed himself
Salman Khan suggests a sexist alternate career for Katrina Kaif
Salman Khan suggests a sexist alternate career for Katrina Kaif
Pakistani movie Cake praised by Sacred Games star
Pakistani movie Cake praised by Sacred Games star
Celina Jaitley condoles with Asif Ali's over his daughter's death
Celina Jaitley condoles with Asif Ali’s over his daughter’s death
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.