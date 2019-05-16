Kit Harington gets emotional in first trailer of GOT documentary

HBO has released the trailer of The Last Watch, a documentary which will take you behind the scenes of Game of Thrones Season 8.

The trailer opens with the cast’s final read-through, where Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, becomes overwhelmed with emotion while reading a scene. Co-creator DB Weiss says, “This is strange. Here we are at the last table read. It’s like looking around and seeing your family.”

It also shows Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) final scene, whose character caused many problems in Sunday’s episode.

According to HBO, the documentary “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland”.

The documentary will come out on May 26, a week after the final episode.

