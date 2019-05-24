HOME > Entertainment

Karachi’s top comedians come together to make you laugh

1 hour ago

We all need a dose of laughter to make our lives brighter. If you’ve been experiencing a low mood, there is nothing better than a night full of entertainment and celebration.

A stand-up comedy show Laughter After Iftar is happening tomorrow, bringing twelve comedians to one platform.

 “Comedy comes from real-life situations,” comedian Ammar Zaidi said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Friday. He takes inspiration for his jokes from everyday situations. His forte is observational humour.

Amtul Baweja of The Khawatoons – an all girls comedy troupe – is experienced in improvised comedy. She said audience’s interaction is important in improv. Situations between two or three comedians are created, which Baweja said was similar to “skits”.

The event will take place at PACC at 9pm.

