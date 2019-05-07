HOME > Entertainment

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor arrested on rape charges

33 mins ago

Karan Oberoi, who has acted in TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, has been arrested by Mumbai police on charges of rape, Times of India reported.

The Oshiwara police lodged an FIR against Karan under Section 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

A fashion designer has accused Oberoi of raping her, filming the act and demanding money from her.

The actor was produced in the Andheri court on May 6 and he has been taken into police custody till May 9.

He has starred in Saaya and Dishayen too.

