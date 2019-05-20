In pictures: Nomi Ansari’s White Feast was a star-studded affair

Nomi Ansari’s annual White Feast has become quite the anticipated iftar event, with people planning their white ensemble weeks in advance.

All the celebrities in the industry are invited over iftaar on Sunday and yes, they all have to dress in white, which is why it is called the White Feast!

We have to say that this year was an extremely well-attended affair, with some of the country’s biggest stars – many of them being Nomi Ansari loyalists – making an appearance.

The Couples

The theme breakers

All celebrities looked stunning and it seems pretty sweet how everyone is devoted towards keeping the tradition and following the theme every year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram