In pictures: Nomi Ansari’s White Feast was a star-studded affair

1 hour ago

Nomi Ansari’s annual White Feast has become quite the anticipated iftar event, with people planning their white ensemble weeks in advance. 

All the celebrities in the industry are invited over iftaar on Sunday and yes, they all have to dress in white, which is why it is called the White Feast!

We have to say that this year was an extremely well-attended affair, with some of the country’s biggest stars – many of them being Nomi Ansari loyalists – making an appearance.

Photo: Kubra Khan and Ali Rehman Khan

Photo: Ali Safina and wife Hira Tareen

Photo: Adnan Siddiqui, Yasir Hussain, Asad Siddiqui, Kubra Khan, Faysal Qureshi, GoharRasheed

Photo: Adnan Siddiqui, Yasir Hussain, Asad Siddiqui, Kubra Khan, Iqra Aziz, Faysal Qureshi, Gohar Rasheed

Photo: Nida Yasir, Ayesha Omar, Sanam Saeed, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Adnan Siddique, Nomi Ansari

Photo: Omer Shahzad, Sarah Razi, Vasia Fatima,Kinza Hashmi, Arisha Razi

Photo: Iqra Aziz, Ayesha Omer and Omyar Waqar

Sadaf Kanwal, Omayr Waqar, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, and Nida Yasir

Azfar Rehman, Ayesha Omar and Nomi Ansari

The Couples

Photo: Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir

Photo: Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

The theme breakers

Photo: Kamran Jeelani, Usman Qadir, Syed Jibran, Umer Akmal, Akhter Hussain and Adnan Siddiqui

All celebrities looked stunning and it seems pretty sweet how everyone is devoted towards keeping the tradition and following the theme every year.

