I want kids but not the mother, says Salman Khan

8 mins ago

Bollywood superstar and eligible bachelor Salman Khan is keen to have children but he doesn’t want them to come along with a mother.

In an interview to the Mumbai Mirror, Khan opened up on his plans for fatherhood. “I want children, but with children comes the mother. I don’t want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone.”

While Khan does want kids, marriage is definitely not on his mind right now. When asked about his marriage plans, Khan said, “Not for some time.”

Earlier, Times of India reported that the Dabangg star might take Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s route and opt for surrogacy. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

However, in 2017’s interview with Filmfare, Salman had said that he wants to have kids in the next few years.

On the work front, he will be seen next with Katrina Kaif in Bharat, which is slated to release on June 5. He is also shooting for Dabangg 3, which will release on December 20.

